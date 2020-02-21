AmTrust, Defunct Law Firm Sued For £2.7M By Landowner

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 6:10 PM GMT) -- A landlord is suing his former law firm and its insurer AmTrust for £2.7 million ($3.4 million) over an alleged failure to bring legal action against Lloyds Bank over an interest rate hedge included in his mortgage for several properties. Liaqat Malik, who owned eight properties in Manchester, alleges in High Court documents recently made available that Primax Law Ltd. failed to act on his behalf to keep the statute of limitation period from lapsing when he hired the firm to pursue the claim. Primax has been placed into liquidation and is now known as Acquisition 39537645 Ltd. The suit is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS