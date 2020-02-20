Watchdog Hammers 'Inconsistent' Asylum Screening Training

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A congressional watchdog knocked U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for giving "inconsistent" training to officers before they conduct initial fear screenings of families, urging the agency to offer the same training across offices. Though USCIS offers basic training for new officers, its offices don't all provide additional "pre-departure" training before they start performing reasonable and credible fear screenings at family residential centers, which are early tests to evaluate migrants' eligibility for asylum or other relief, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report on Wednesday. "Asylum Division officials told GAO that additional training for asylum officers before they begin screening...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS