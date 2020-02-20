USPTO Dodges Ex-Examiner's Age, Race Bias Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office won't have to face trial on an African American former patent examiner's claims that he was fired because of his age and race, a Virginia federal judge has held, finding that there wasn't enough evidence to show bias played a role in the agency's decision to oust him. U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis on Wednesday granted summary judgment to the U.S. Department of Commerce over claims brought by plaintiff Ike Nyimpha, a former probationary patent examiner, alleging that the USPTO illegally fired him because of his race and age and subjected him to a hostile...

