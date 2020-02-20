7th Circ. Won't Revive Insurance Rep's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit declined Thursday to revive an insurance company worker's lawsuit claiming she was fired because of a back injury, saying her absenteeism and lack of knowledge about certain insurance products were a problem long before she got hurt. A three-judge panel said a lower court properly granted summary judgment to Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corp. on claims it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act because Mary Lou Stelter failed to show the company's reasons for firing her were a smokescreen for bias. While Stelter claimed the lower court brushed over key evidence that her boss, Wendy Harings, lied about...

