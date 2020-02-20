ACA Penalty Isn't A Tax In Bankruptcy Cases, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Affordable Care Act's individual mandate is not an excise tax entitled to priority treatment in bankruptcy proceedings, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday, reversing a district court's decision. The three-judge panel found that John Chesteen Jr.'s debt to the Internal Revenue Service over the $695 shared responsibility payment, or SRP, associated with him not having health insurance should not be given priority in bankruptcy because it is not among the types of taxes enumerated in the bankruptcy code that are afforded such treatment. “The SRP concerns a person's inactivity in not procuring the requisite insurance,” the court said in its per...

