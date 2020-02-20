DOT Seeks To Clarify Unfair Biz Practices Air Travel Rule

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday it intends to clarify what qualifies as unfair and deceptive practices by airlines and ticket agents, an effort to boost air traveler protections while also formalizing an appeals process for businesses accused of slippery practices. The department’s notice of proposed rulemaking, which U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced at the the International Air Transport Association Legal Symposium in New York on Thursday, comes as aviation industry stakeholders navigate a web of regulatory and legal concerns such as the coronavirus crisis, climate change, safety certifications and liability. Chao explained that the proposed rule would provide...

