Canopy Wants Hemp Farm's Bank Files In $13M Contract Row

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant Canopy Growth USA LLC has told a New York state judge that a hemp farm suing the company for breach of contract must turn over its bank records, arguing that the farm's finances are at the heart of the $13 million dispute. Canopy said in a memo filed Wednesday that Go Farm Hemp LLC's motion to quash a subpoena of M&T Bank for the farm's bank records should fail because the farm does not have standing to challenge a subpoena that was not issued to it. The suit — which is a consolidation of two suits that moved from...

