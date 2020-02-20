Ultimate Software, Kronos Form $22B HR Software Biz

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 2:57 PM EST) -- Ultimate Software and Kronos have agreed to merge and create a $22 billion behemoth in the human resources and workplace management software space, the companies said Thursday. The all-stock deal brings together Massachusetts-based Kronos Inc. and Florida-based Ultimate Software Group Inc., both of which are majority-owned by Hellman & Friedman LLC, to create a single company with revenue of about $3 billion and an enterprise value of roughly $22 billion, according to a statement. Aron Ain, CEO of Kronos, said in the statement that the merged entity will be “the industry’s most comprehensive human capital management and workforce management solution for...

