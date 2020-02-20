JLL Helps Close $96M Sale of Fla. Apartments

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said Thursday it has helped close on the $96 million sale of a 640-unit apartment complex in Fort Myers, Florida, which is now one of the largest such deals in the area. The Retreat at Vista Lake, a collection of 32 two- and three-story buildings, was the subject of the second-largest multi-housing sale in the Fort Myers area on record, according to a statement from JLL Capital Markets. The same JLL team worked on the 2018 sale of Carlton Arms of Bradenton for $110.5 million, the largest such sale in Southwest Florida, it said. JLL worked on...

