10th Circ. Abates TABOR Row Pending Colo. Ballot Measure

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday suspended a dispute over the constitutionality of Colorado's Taxpayer Bill of Rights to await the outcome of a potential ballot measure that would repeal the state's constitutional amendment requiring voter approval of tax increases. The Tenth Circuit suspended a dispute over the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights and gave Gov. Jared Polis until March 13 to give a status report on a ballot measure regarding the law. (AP) A three-judge panel ordered that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis provide a status report by March 13 on a ballot measure for the upcoming election in November that would...

