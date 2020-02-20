NLRB To Review Nixed Union Election Over Pro-Union Button

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday gave workers at a Las Vegas-area casino another shot at organizing after a regional director shut down their election win over suspicion that board officials told a worker to remove a pro-union button, saying the alleged misconduct deserves a closer look. A three-member panel granted Unite Here International’s request to review an agency regional director’s Oct. 17 order that invalidated the Sept. 13 election won by food and beverage and hotel workers at Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel. Fiesta Henderson’s objection over the alleged board agent’s instructing a worker to remove the pro-union button before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS