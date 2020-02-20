Pa. Justices Could Shake Up Medical Peer Review Protections

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- A discovery dispute over certain physician records in a medical malpractice case could be headed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after a lower appeals court made a rare plea for review, opening the door to a possible change in scope for the state's Peer Review Protection Act, experts said. The Pennsylvania Superior Court's Feb. 12 ruling held that St. Clair Hospital must produce an unredacted credentialing file on Dr. Carmen Petraglia, an orthopedic surgeon accused of botching two spinal surgeries performed on patient James Leadbitter in 2015 that caused a series of strokes and led to permanent brain damage. The file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS