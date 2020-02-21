Mongolia Hit With Arbitration Over Copper Mine Taxes

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- Mongolia has been hit with international arbitration over a $155 million tax bill imposed on a company developing a mine that holds one of the world's largest undeveloped copper reserves, international mining group Rio Tinto said Friday. Oyu Tolgoi LLC initiated the process to seek a resolution to a dispute with Mongolia's tax authority relating to the approximately $155 million tax assessment, which the company received in January 2018 following an audit on taxes imposed and paid by Oyu Tolgoi between 2013 and 2015. Rio Tinto holds a majority interest in Oyu Tolgoi. Oyu Tolgoi paid some $4.8 million to settle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS