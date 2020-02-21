Documenting New Qualified Plans Still Tricky After Secure Act

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- A provision in the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, or SECURE, Act extends the latest date by which an employer can adopt a new tax-qualified retirement plan for a tax year and obtain a deduction for contributions made to the plan for that year. Effective for plans adopted for tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2019, the SECURE Act pushes out the date to the due date for the tax return, including extensions, for the employer’s tax year. Pre-SECURE Act law required the plan to be adopted by the last day of the tax year.[1] What the SECURE Act...

