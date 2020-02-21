Assisted Living Cos. Ink $2M Deal To End Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 1:28 PM EST) -- A Washington-based assisted living company and its affiliates have agreed to pay $2 million to end a suit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming it violated federal disability bias law by refusing to let employees work unless they were "100% healed" and firing workers rather than offering them time off to recover. The EEOC said Thursday that it entered into a consent decree with Prestige Care Inc., Prestige Senior Living LLC and multiple affiliated centers that will provide workers who faced disability discrimination back pay and other damages. Stephanie Chilton, Amanda Morales and other workers claimed the company violated...

