Fairway Markets Gets OK For $25M DIP Package

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- Supermarket chain Fairway Markets won a New York bankruptcy court's approval Thursday for $25 million in debtor-in-possession financing after settling objections raised by its unsecured creditors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity approved the DIP package at a hearing after being told the deal had been altered to satisfy objections from the unsecured creditors committee, including eliminating liens on unencumbered assets. Fairway filed for Chapter 11 protection last month with $227 million in debt, blaming liquidity strains caused by a highly competitive grocery market and labor and pension costs for its majority-union workforce. Village Super Market, the operator of ShopRite and Gourmet...

