Visa Delays For H-1B Spouses Causing Employment Gaps

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Delays at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have kept the spouses of foreign workers waiting months for their work permits to be approved, forcing unexpected gaps in employment and keeping families and employers in limbo. Immigration lawyers across the U.S. told Law360 that USCIS wait times to get H-4 visa extensions and work permits approved, which allow the spouses of H-1B visa holders waiting for a green card to work in the U.S., have increased nearly two-fold since early last year, sometimes stretching past six months and beyond when existing permits run out. These processing delays have caused individuals, the majority...

