5th Circ. Blocks Mississippi's 6-Week Abortion Ban

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that Mississippi's ban on abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat — which could happen at six weeks — is unconstitutional, just two months after the appeals court upheld a block on the state's law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks. A three-judge panel said Thursday that a federal judge properly granted a preliminary injunction halting S.B. 2116, or the "heartbeat law," that would ban abortions after six weeks of gestation, because it's even more restrictive than the law the panel blocked in December that sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks. "[A]ll agree that cardiac...

