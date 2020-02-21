Danske Shareholders Target Ex-CEO In 4th AML Lawsuit

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 2:13 PM GMT) -- An investment recovery consultancy representing 155 Danske Bank institutional investors said Friday it has filed a complaint related to anti-money laundering lapses that seeks 2.7 billion Danish kroner ($390 million) in damages from the lender’s former chief executive. Danske Bank investors claim that senior managers at the bank — which is being investigated over €200 billion of suspicious transactions at its Estonian unit — were aware of the illegal activities and misled investors about the substantial risks the bank was facing. (Getty) Belgian firm Deminor Group said it believed investors had been misled by former CEO Thomas Borgen over suspected money laundering...

