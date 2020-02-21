Europa Fund Unit Escapes Property Lease Dispute

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 4:52 PM GMT) -- Property owner Greengate had the contractual right to pull the plug on two agreements over the management of a residential development in Northern England, a London judge ruled Friday, tossing a suit challenging the move. Judge Nigel Teare said that Greengate SARL, a Luxembourg company owned by London-based property investment fund Europa Fund V, validly terminated the arrangements it had with U.K.-based Atlas Residential Solutions Management UK Ltd. and U.S.-based Atlas Apartment Homes LLC. Greengate had signed asset management and consultancy agreements with the Atlas companies in December 2018, under which Atlas leased apartments in a residential building in Salford known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS