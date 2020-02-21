JMW Solicitors Bulks Up New London Office With 6 Partners

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 4:33 PM GMT) -- Northern England-based JMW Solicitors said Friday that it has hired six partners specializing in commercial litigation and real estate and who serve sectors including insurance to join its newly established London office. JMW Solicitors LLP, whose headquarters is in Manchester and has an office in Liverpool, said it has added six partners to bulk up its London office, which it opened in May 2019. The hires bolster the firm’s commercial litigation, real estate, commercial and intellectual property offerings. “Since opening our London office in May 2019, we have enjoyed significant growth in the London market,” Joy Kingsley, senior partner at JMW,...

