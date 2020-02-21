EU Fines Spanish Hotel Co. $7.2M Over Antitrust Violation

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- The European Commission said Friday it has fined Spanish hotel group Melia Hotels International SA — Spain's largest hotel chain — €6.7 million ($7.2 million) for breaching European Union antitrust rules by restricting tour operators’ travel packages based on where consumers live. The EU’s antitrust watchdog said Melia discriminated against customers living in the European Economic Area depending on their place of residence. The hotel giant breached antitrust rules by including restrictive clauses focused on travelers’ nationality or country of residence when it inked agreements with the four largest European tour operators, according to the commission. The commission also said Friday...

