Iran Blacklisted By Global Money-Laundering Watchdog

Law360, London (February 21, 2020, 4:00 PM GMT) -- A global anti-money laundering watchdog told countries on Friday to protect their financial systems from dealing with Iran, as it blacklisted the country for failing to improve its safeguards against terrorist financing. The Financial Action Task Force, which sets international standards for combating the flow of dirty money, called on its members to apply counter-measures against Iran, including enhanced customer checks and safeguards to protect their finance sectors from the risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. The Paris-based watchdog has been calling on Tehran to improve its anti-money laundering protections since June 2016. The intergovernmental body, known as FATF, temporarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS