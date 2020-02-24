Ex-DLA Piper, Rolls-Royce Attys Form Compliance Boutique

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- DLA Piper's former Miami litigation chair Angela Crawford and ex-Rolls-Royce in-house counsel Lila Acharya have joined forces to form a new boutique firm aimed at handling corporate compliance matters. The two attorneys, who boast more than 35 years of combined legal experience, announced the launch of law firm Crawford & Acharya PLLC on Friday. Crawford will be based in Miami, while Acharya — who is also licensed to practice in the U.K. — will be splitting her time between Boston and London, the announcement said. "We reached a point in our career where we know that we no longer wanted to ask for a seat...

