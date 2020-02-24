NJ Tax Talk: New Laws Tough On Employee Misclassification

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- On Jan. 20, a series of New Jersey bills were approved to address the misclassification of employees and independent contractors in the state.[1] The new laws, among other things, now (1) impose fines on employers for the intentional misclassification of workers, (2) permit the issuance of stop-work orders for an employer’s violations, (3) expand liability among employers, agents of employers and labor contractors for violations of state wage, benefit and tax laws related to such misclassifications, (4) allow the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development, or DOLWD, to post such violations to its website, and (5) increase the sharing of...

