Buyers Sell Texas Justices On Broad Reading Of Royalty Sale

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday a group of relatives sold off the entirety of their oil and gas interests on a tract of land, reversing a lower court ruling that the family had sold only an interest in a smaller segment of the property. In a 7-2 ruling, the court held Joe B. Neuhoff and several family members had conveyed to Piranha Partners an overriding royalty interest in an entire tract of land in the Texas Panhandle where an oil and gas well was located. The ruling reinstates a trial court's judgment for Piranha, a group of royalty owners, that...

