Fed. Circ. Upholds Spin Master's Robot Toy Patent

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Friday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that refused to invalidate the bulk of a Spin Master transforming robot toy patent challenged by a Mattel partner. The panel majority said the claims of Spin Master Ltd.’s patent aren’t invalid as anticipated or obvious, despite arguments from Choirock Contents Factory Co. otherwise. The PTAB had found two claims invalid as anticipated, but those weren’t part of the appeal. Spin Master's toy design. (Source: court documents) The patent covers a toy that can be opened and closed to reveal a figurine, namely Spin Master’s Bakugan...

