Ad Watchdog Asks FTC To Review Co.'s CBD Health Claims

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- The National Advertising Division has recommended that the Federal Trade Commission review a CBD company's claims that its dietary supplement helps treat cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and a host of other medical conditions, saying the company has not substantiated a range of claims about its CBD oil. The group announced Friday it has informed the FTC that Grade A Nutraceuticals has made a variety of advertising claims about its CannaPure CBD Oil dietary supplement, ranging from reducing panic attacks to fighting cancer cells. NAD said it did not receive a substantive response to its request that the company back up its numerous...

