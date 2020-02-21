Real Estate Firm Can't Get Coverage For Email Scam

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge ruled Thursday that Owners Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover a real estate firm's loss of funds that an employee wired to a fraudster who posed as the firm's president in emails, saying the insurer is not obligated to cover voluntary transfers of money caused by fraud. U.S. District Judge John Gibney granted Owners' motion for summary judgment in its dispute with policyholder Midlothian Enterprises Inc., concluding that coverage for the real estate firm's loss to the email-based "spoofing" scheme is clearly barred by a "voluntary parting" exclusion in its policy. The exclusion applies to any losses...

