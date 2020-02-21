Rent-To-Own Stores Settle FTC Market-Splitting Charges

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Friday that rent-to-own store operators Aaron's Inc., Buddy's Newco LLC and Rent-A-Center Inc. have agreed to stop using pacts that effectively divvied up geographic markets, but one commissioner called the outcome "clearly inadequate." The FTC took aim at the companies’ use of so-called reciprocal purchase agreements, where one operator would close a store and swap its contracts from that location for the contracts of a rival’s store in a different area. In exchange, the rival would close its store and the companies would agree not to compete in the areas at issue for a set period...

