High Court Says Title VII Protects Gay, Trans Workers

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed LGBTQ advocates a pivotal win Monday, ruling that a federal law banning gender bias protects workers from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a blockbuster workplace rights decision Monday, holding that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bans workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with the court's liberal members in finding that the ban on discrimination "because of ... sex" in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act covers sexual orientation and gender identity, penning the 6-3...

