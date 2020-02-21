Prosecutor Took Jabs At Roger Stone's Reduced Sentence

Law360, Washington (February 21, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- When John Crabb Jr. appeared before the federal judge set to sentence Roger Stone on Thursday, the case's top prosecutor made a string of striking arguments that flew in the face of the U.S. Department of Justice's official line. Crabb told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson that the longtime Trump ally and self-described political dirty trickster deserved "substantial" prison time, that the original team of federal attorneys who brought the case to trial acted in "good faith" and that Stone's prosecution for obstruction "is righteous." Stone was sentenced in a D.C. federal courthouse to three years and four months in prison for obstructing...

