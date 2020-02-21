White House Says DOD Can Skip Union Bargaining

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense can eschew bargaining with its unionized workers when doing so would bog it down, the White House said in a newly released memo that escalates the administration’s ongoing battle with public-sector unions. The memo, dated Jan. 29 but published in the Federal Register on Friday, cites the need for “maximum flexibility” and “a lethal, agile force” to protect the country. The memo says U.S. security interests “require expedient and efficient decision-making,” and suggests, but not does not explicitly say, bargaining may burden the DOD. “Where collective bargaining is incompatible with [military] organizations’ missions, the Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS