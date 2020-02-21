NJ Justices Will Take On J&J's Insurance Premium Tax Battle

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court agreed Friday to review an appeals court's ruling that Johnson & Johnson's state insurance premium tax obligation is limited to risks insured within the Garden State and not throughout the nation, a decision that revived the health care giant's bid for a $55 million refund. The Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton, home of the New Jersey Supreme Court. Justices agreed to hear an appeal of a decision that revived Johnson & Johnson's bid for a $55 million refund of insurance premium tax. (Getty Images) The justices granted a petition for review by the New Jersey Division...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS