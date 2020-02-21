European E-Scooter Biz Tops $100M In Series B Funding

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- European electric scooter company TIER Mobility said Friday it received a new wave of debt and equity financing to expand its fleet, pushing its Series B funding to more than $100 million. TIER Mobility GmbH said it has secured more than $40 million in debt and equity financing since October, when its Series B round reached its first close with about $60 million. The additional funds will go toward research and development to improve the scooters' efficiency and to expand its fleet to additional European cities, the announcement said. "With our substantial backing and cost leadership we are now in a...

