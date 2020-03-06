FDA Focus: What King & Spalding's Practice Head Is Watching

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest installment of FDA Focus, King & Spalding's longtime U.S. Food and Drug Administration practice leader discusses how plaintiffs lawyers are capitalizing on warning letters, how regulators may strike an enforcement balance on CBD, the agency's scrutiny of medical device cybersecurity and a key change he would like to see in how inspection reports are handled. Mark S. Brown Mark S. Brown, a Washington, D.C.-based partner, has spent the past quarter-century at King & Spalding LLP. He joined the firm in 1994 after nearly five years as associate chief counsel at the FDA and has led the firm's FDA...

