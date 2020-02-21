USPTO's Ban On Cannabis TMs Defies High Court, Atty Says

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office cannot continue to ban trademarks for illegal drugs like marijuana in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent rulings on "immoral" trademarks, according to a founder of the New York State Bar Association's committee on cannabis law. In a paper published online Friday, Robert L. Greenberg argued that the high court’s landmark decisions in Iancu v. Brunetti and Matal v. Tam paved the way for cannabis marks when they held that Lanham Act prohibitions against immoral, scandalous or disparaging material ran afoul of the First Amendment. Greenberg wrote that by banning cannabis-related marks, the USPTO...

