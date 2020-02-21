Russia Can't Escape Ukraine Claims Over Crimea Annexation

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- An international tribunal on Friday rejected many of Russia's jurisdictional objections to Ukraine's allegations that Moscow has stolen its energy and fisheries resources in the waters surrounding Crimea following the larger nation's 2014 annexation of the disputed peninsula. The five-member tribunal concluded that "significant aspects" of the case would proceed to the merits, including those relating to Russia's alleged violations of an international maritime treaty in the Kerch Strait and Sea of Azov, according to a statement issued by Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs. Ukraine argued in the proceeding that since its takeover of Crimea, Russia has excluded Kyiv from those...

