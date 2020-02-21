Ind. Man Indicted In $2M EBay, PayPal Scam

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- An Indiana man illicitly reaped $2 million in an elaborate scam involving stolen personal data and myriad fraudulent eBay and PayPal accounts, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Friday. According to an indictment lodging 28 federal offenses including wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering, a 32-year-old Carmel, Indiana, resident known as both Tuong Quoc Ho and Robert Parker ran the complex racket for about six years, using his allegedly ill-gotten gains to buy himself a $335,000 home and wire $1.2 million abroad to family and friends in Vietnam. Prosecutors claim Ho’s raw material for the ploy was personal data stolen...

