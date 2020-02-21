Bankrupt Mall Settles Servpro Dispute Over Insurance Money

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- The former owners of a defunct Pittsburgh-area shopping mall have reached a settlement over allegedly unpaid bills for cleanup after a 2018 flood, asking a bankruptcy court to approve the deal Friday. In a motion before the Pennsylvania bankruptcy court, Century III Mall LLC said that former mall owner Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC and its related companies will release more than $889,000 in insurance payouts that Moonbeam had been holding onto in a dispute with Olson Restoration LLC, doing business as Servpro. Servpro had done water damage cleanup and asbestos abatement in the mostly empty mall in January 2018 after a...

