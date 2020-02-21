Taxation With Representation: Davis, Skadden, Goodmans

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Morgan Stanley buys E-Trade in a $13 billion deal, Canada's Northview Apartment REIT is sold for $3.6 billion, and Amherst Residential acquires fellow rental company Front Yard Residential for $2.3 billion. Morgan Stanley Bulks Up With $13B E-Trade Buy Morgan Stanley, counseled by Davis Polk, has agreed to buy Skadden-advised financial services company E-Trade for roughly $13 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal that stands to fortify Morgan Stanley's position as a leading wealth management business. The Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP team included tax partner Michael Mollerus. The team from Skadden Arps Slate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS