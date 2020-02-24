BASF Unit Sues Over 'Malicious' Use Of Trade Secrets

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- BASF unit Chemetall US Inc. has launched a suit against a manufacturer in New Jersey federal court claiming “reckless and malicious” misuse of Chemetall’s trade secrets, saying it bought confidential information about chemical powders from that business but the company is now using that material for its own sales. Chemetall on Friday accused Minnesota-based Teknapack Inc. and the couple behind the business, Fredrik and Sharon Johnson, of violating a series of agreements between the parties and federal and state trade secrets laws in connection with their sales of interleaving powders, which are used to prevent damage to so-called float glass....

