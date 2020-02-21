Up Next At High Court: Pipeline Problems, Terror Victims

Law360, Washington (February 21, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will reconvene Monday after three weeks off for a busy February session that begins with oral arguments in multibillion-dollar terrorism and pipeline cases, as well as an obscure immigration law that has raised free speech concerns. The justices will hear four cases the week of Feb. 24. The Supreme Court is also expected to hand down orders in pending cases Monday, and one or more rulings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are some of the cases to watch this week. Is Appalachian Trail Part of Park System? A Billion-Dollar Question The court will kick off the week...

