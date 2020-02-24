Canada's Privacy Watchdogs To Probe Facial Recognition Co.

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Canadian privacy regulators have launched an investigation into facial recognition company Clearview AI, seeking to examine whether the controversial startup has breached local privacy law by building a photo database the company claims can help law enforcement solve crimes. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, along with privacy authorities in British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta, on Friday announced an investigation into whether the New York-based company — which says its database consists only of "publicly available" images found on the internet — breaches Canadian privacy law by collecting and using Canadians' personal data without their consent. Clearview markets its database to law enforcement agencies as a...

