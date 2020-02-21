Hopelessly Insolvent Bayou Steel Converted To Ch. 7 In Del.

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Remnants of bankrupt scrap steel recycler Bayou Steel BD Holdings LLC slid into Chapter 7 Friday after major asset sales fell millions short of amounts needed to pay off secured creditors, legal fees and expenses to close out the case in Chapter 11. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens approved the measure without objection and with support of the company, private equity owner and lender Black Diamond Commercial Finance LLC, and the official committee of unsecured creditors and Office of the U.S. Trustee. About 400 workers lost their jobs with the closings of Bayou's La Place, Louisiana, electric arc furnace plant...

