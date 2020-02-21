AstraZeneca Stuck With FCA Case Over Crestor Marketing

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has refused to ax a False Claims Act suit accusing pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca of fraudulently marketing its cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor, but agreed to toss one whistleblower from the case. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika issued a bench ruling Wednesday denying the company's request to dismiss the case, but said that one of the plaintiffs, former pharmaceutical sales specialist Mark T. Lorden, had to be dismissed. Judge Noreika did not issue an opinion outlining her reasoning, and her decision only came in the form of a brief minute entry on the docket. But Layne Foote, another former AstraZeneca...

