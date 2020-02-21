Law360's Pro Say: When Law Students Unite, BigLaw Listens

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- A groundswell of activism at the country’s elite law schools has already forced a number of BigLaw shops to abandon controversial employment agreements, as students have seized upon their unique leverage within the industry. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we’re joined by Law360’s Massachusetts court reporter Chris Villani to discuss the student-led movement that has put BigLaw on notice. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 141: When Law Students Unite, BigLaw Listens...

