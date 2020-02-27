Canadian Plane Maker Sues Indian Airline For $43M

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 8:08 PM GMT) -- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd. is suing an Indian airline in the High Court for nearly $43 million, saying it was forced to cancel purchase agreements after SpiceJet Ltd. failed to pay up for a delivery of almost 20 planes. The Canadian aircraft manufacturer said the airline must honor a two-year purchase agreement for 25 Bombardier Q400 aircraft — which are now known as De Havilland Dash 8-400 — signed in 2017, according to newly available court documents. The claim, filed on Feb. 14, alleges the airline failed to take delivery of 19 airplanes and has defaulted under a number...

