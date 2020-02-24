M33 Growth Grabs $260M For 2nd Investment Fund

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 1:44 PM EST) -- M33 Growth has clinched its second fund after raising $260 million from limited partners, with plans to target investments in sectors including software and health care, the Boston-based firm said Monday. The fund, called M3 Growth II, brought in capital from an investor base that includes endowments, foundations and institutional investors, plus founders and CEOs from companies the firm has previously worked with, according to a statement. M33 Growth focuses on companies that use “cutting-edge technology to solve critical, industry-specific problems” and that the firm sees as being poised for rapid growth. The firm’s previous, debut fund was closed in late...

