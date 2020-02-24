Akin Gump, Latham Steer CenterPoint's $400M Gas Biz Sale

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- Akin Gump represented CenterPoint Energy in the approximately $400 million sale of a natural gas unit to Latham-advised Energy Capital Partners, the second such selloff this month for the utility group, according to an announcement Monday. Houston-based CenterPoint Energy Inc. said it was selling its natural gas retail business, CenterPoint Energy Services Inc., to Energy Capital Partners LLC in order to further focus on its core sectors and strengthen its balance sheet. Proceeds of the sale will be used to pay off some of CenterPoint’s debt, the company said. "The sale of our gas retail business further positions CenterPoint Energy to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS